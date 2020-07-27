Florida coronavirus: 8,892 new cases as death toll nears 6,000

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and nearly 6,000 people have died, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.

Data shows Florida reported an additional 8,892 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 432,747. It’s the first time Florida has recorded under 9,000 cases since July 9.

The death toll rose by 77 to 5,931. Data shows 24,332 Floridians have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. That’s up 268 from Sunday morning.

Over the weekend, Florida surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country. Earlier this month, the state saw a record-number of new cases—15,299—in a single day. On Thursday, the state recorded its largest daily increase in new deaths—173.

The health department has received 3,436,270 test results from labs across the state, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected. Of the results received, 12.59% were positive. The state says 432,747 tests were positive and 2,998,750 were negative.

Of the test results received Sunday, 15.10% were positive. The state said there were 13,413 positive results and 75,401 negative test results.

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.39% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 84,508 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,494 have been hospitalized and 40 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,364

Deaths: 298

Hospitalizations: 1,159

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,224

Deaths: 378

Hospitalizations: 1,331

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,118

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 326

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,896

Deaths: 156

Hospitalizations: 474

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,678

Deaths: 220

Hospitalizations: 951

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,883

Deaths: 68

Hospitalizations: 431

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,476

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 163

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,065

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 125

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,100

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 99

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 783

Deaths: 64

Hospitalizations: 5

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

