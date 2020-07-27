Florida coronavirus: 8,892 new cases as death toll nears 6,000

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and nearly 6,000 people have died, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.
Data shows Florida reported an additional 8,892 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 432,747. It’s the first time Florida has recorded under 9,000 cases since July 9.
The death toll rose by 77 to 5,931. Data shows 24,332 Floridians have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. That’s up 268 from Sunday morning.
Over the weekend, Florida surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country. Earlier this month, the state saw a record-number of new cases—15,299—in a single day. On Thursday, the state recorded its largest daily increase in new deaths—173.
The health department has received 3,436,270 test results from labs across the state, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected. Of the results received, 12.59% were positive. The state says 432,747 tests were positive and 2,998,750 were negative.
Of the test results received Sunday, 15.10% were positive. The state said there were 13,413 positive results and 75,401 negative test results.
The percent positivity for new cases was 11.39% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 84,508 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,494 have been hospitalized and 40 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,364
Deaths: 298
Hospitalizations: 1,159
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,224
Deaths: 378
Hospitalizations: 1,331
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,118
Deaths: 115
Hospitalizations: 326
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,896
Deaths: 156
Hospitalizations: 474
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,678
Deaths: 220
Hospitalizations: 951
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,883
Deaths: 68
Hospitalizations: 431
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,476
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 163
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,065
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 125
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,100
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 99
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 783
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 5
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
