Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people in Tampa Bay died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website. There have been more than 800 deaths in Florida since the outbreak began.

The state’s health department reported an additional 465 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Florida cases to 27,869. The death toll stands at 867, and 4,226 people have been hospitalized.

One death was reported in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning, a 96-year-old woman who had no contact with any known COVID-19 patients. Five more deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night, in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 979

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 152

Demographics of Cases

Men: 463

Women: 474

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 632

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 139

Demographics of Cases

Men: 284

Women: 307

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 297

Deaths: 30

Hospitalizations: 106

Demographics of Cases

Men: 124

Women: 158

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 443

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 90

Demographics of Cases

Men: 181

Women: 255

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 213

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 47

Demographics of Cases

Men: 100

Women: 106

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 356

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 111

Demographics of Cases

Men: 151

Women: 194

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Men: 39

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 27

Demographics of Cases

Men: 37

Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 92

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases

Men: 47

Women: 45

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

Around the world, there are more than 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 175,000 people have died. The US has over 816,000 known cases and over 43,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

