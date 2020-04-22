Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people in Tampa Bay died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website. There have been more than 800 deaths in Florida since the outbreak began.
The state’s health department reported an additional 465 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Florida cases to 27,869. The death toll stands at 867, and 4,226 people have been hospitalized.
One death was reported in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning, a 96-year-old woman who had no contact with any known COVID-19 patients. Five more deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night, in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 979
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 152
Demographics of Cases
Men: 463
Women: 474
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 632
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 139
Demographics of Cases
Men: 284
Women: 307
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 297
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 106
Demographics of Cases
Men: 124
Women: 158
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 443
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 90
Demographics of Cases
Men: 181
Women: 255
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 213
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 47
Demographics of Cases
Men: 100
Women: 106
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 356
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 111
Demographics of Cases
Men: 151
Women: 194
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 27
Demographics of Cases
Men: 37
Women: 33
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 92
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 24
Demographics of Cases
Men: 47
Women: 45
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
Around the world, there are more than 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 175,000 people have died. The US has over 816,000 known cases and over 43,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
