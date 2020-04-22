Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people in Tampa Bay died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website. There have been more than 800 deaths in Florida since the outbreak began.

The state’s health department reported an additional 465 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Florida cases to 27,869. The death toll stands at 867, and 4,226 people have been hospitalized.

One death was reported in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning, a 96-year-old woman who had no contact with any known COVID-19 patients. Five more deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night, in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 979
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 152

Demographics of Cases
Men: 463
Women: 474

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 632
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 139

Demographics of Cases
Men: 284
Women: 307

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 297
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 106

Demographics of Cases
Men: 124
Women: 158

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 443
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 90

Demographics of Cases
Men: 181
Women: 255

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 213
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 47

Demographics of Cases
Men: 100
Women: 106

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 356
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 111

Demographics of Cases
Men: 151
Women: 194

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 27

Demographics of Cases
Men: 37
Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 92
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases
Men: 47
Women: 45

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

Around the world, there are more than 2.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 175,000 people have died. The US has over 816,000 known cases and over 43,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

