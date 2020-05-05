Florida coronavirus: 72 deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 37,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,400 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 542 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 37,439. There have been 6,330 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,471 — up 72 from Sunday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,324

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 250

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 788

Deaths: 44

Hospitalizations: 222

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 395

Deaths: 48

Hospitalizations: 124

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 684

Deaths: 61

Hospitalizations: 165

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 284

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 53

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 547

Deaths: 28

Hospitalizations: 175

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 96

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 88

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 30

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 100

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

There are now over 3.6 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 252,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.18 million known cases and over 68,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

