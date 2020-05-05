Florida coronavirus: 72 deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 37,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,400 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
The health department confirmed an additional 542 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 37,439. There have been 6,330 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,471 — up 72 from Sunday.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,324
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 250
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 788
Deaths: 44
Hospitalizations: 222
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 395
Deaths: 48
Hospitalizations: 124
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 684
Deaths: 61
Hospitalizations: 165
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 284
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 53
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 547
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 175
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 96
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 88
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 30
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 100
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
There are now over 3.6 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 252,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.18 million known cases and over 68,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
