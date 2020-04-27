Florida coronavirus: 31,528 confirmed cases, 1,074 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida over the weekend.

The state now has 31,528 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,074 people have died. Nearly 5,000 have been hospitalized, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Citrus County reported two additional deaths over the weekend, a 72-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman. Neither case was travel-related.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,048

Deaths: 21

Hospitalizations: 162

Demographics of Cases

Men: 492

Women: 509

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 687

Deaths: 24

Hospitalizations: 203

Demographics of Cases

Men: 306

Women: 340

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 321

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 114

Demographics of Cases

Men: 133

Women: 172

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 508

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 130

Demographics of Cases

Men: 210

Women: 295

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 232

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases

Men: 109

Women: 116

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 410

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 122

Demographics of Cases

Men: 166

Women: 237

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 88

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 41

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases

Men: 40

Women: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 97

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 48

Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Men: 3

Women: 5

There are now more than 2.9 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 206,000 people have died. The US has more than 965,000 known cases and nearly 55,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

