Florida coronavirus: 31,528 confirmed cases, 1,074 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida over the weekend.
The state now has 31,528 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,074 people have died. Nearly 5,000 have been hospitalized, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Citrus County reported two additional deaths over the weekend, a 72-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman. Neither case was travel-related.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,048
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 162
Demographics of Cases
Men: 492
Women: 509
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 687
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 203
Demographics of Cases
Men: 306
Women: 340
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 321
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 114
Demographics of Cases
Men: 133
Women: 172
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 508
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 130
Demographics of Cases
Men: 210
Women: 295
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 232
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 52
Demographics of Cases
Men: 109
Women: 116
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 410
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 122
Demographics of Cases
Men: 166
Women: 237
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 88
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 41
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 40
Women: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 48
Women: 49
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 3
Demographics of Cases
Men: 3
Women: 5
There are now more than 2.9 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 206,000 people have died. The US has more than 965,000 known cases and nearly 55,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
