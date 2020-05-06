Breaking News
Florida coronavirus: 68 deaths, 563 new cases in latest COVID-19 update

Coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 38,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,002. There have been 6,557 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,539 — up 68 from Monday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,331
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 270

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 801
Deaths: 50
Hospitalizations: 225

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 405
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 130

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 722
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 168

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 285
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 54

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 564
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 186

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 87
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 30

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 101
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

There are now over 3.6 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 258,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.2 million known cases and over 71,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

