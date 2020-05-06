Florida coronavirus: 68 deaths, 563 new cases in latest COVID-19 update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 38,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,002. There have been 6,557 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,539 — up 68 from Monday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,331

Deaths: 33

Hospitalizations: 270

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 801

Deaths: 50

Hospitalizations: 225

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 405

Deaths: 49

Hospitalizations: 130

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 722

Deaths: 64

Hospitalizations: 168

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 285

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 54

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 564

Deaths: 30

Hospitalizations: 186

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 97

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 87

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 30

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 101

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

There are now over 3.6 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 258,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.2 million known cases and over 71,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: