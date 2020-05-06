Florida coronavirus: 68 deaths, 563 new cases in latest COVID-19 update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 38,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
The health department confirmed an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,002. There have been 6,557 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,539 — up 68 from Monday.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,331
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 270
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 801
Deaths: 50
Hospitalizations: 225
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 405
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 130
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 722
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 168
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 285
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 54
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 564
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 186
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 87
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 30
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 101
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
There are now over 3.6 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 258,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.2 million known cases and over 71,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
