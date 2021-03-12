Florida coronavirus: 5,214 new cases, 105 new deaths reported Friday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,214 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,967,865 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,967,865 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 5,214
- Thursday: 5,065
- Wednesday: 4,853
- Tuesday: 4,426
- Monday: 3,312
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 125,748 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.34% were positive.
- Thursday: 6.34%
- Wednesday: 6.51%
- Tuesday: 6.88%
- Monday: 7.56%
- Sunday: 8.66%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.88% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.88%
- Wednesday: 5.00%
- Tuesday: 5.21%
- Monday: 5.87%
- Sunday: 5.95%
New Florida resident deaths (32,145 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 105 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,145. The total of non-resident deaths is 599.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 105
- Thursday: 92
- Wednesday: 59
- Tuesday: 125
- Monday: 81
New hospitalizations (82,006 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 199
- Wednesday: 233
- Tuesday: 316
- Monday: 61
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,031,776 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,203,788 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,827,988 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 136,120
- Wednesday: 110,786
- Tuesday: 126,840
- Monday: 67,344
- Sunday: 40,587
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 115,087
Deaths: 1,551
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,744
Deaths: 1,487
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,863
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,076
Deaths: 624
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,495
Deaths: 668
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,691
Deaths: 1,191
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,773
Deaths: 430
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,410
Deaths: 307
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,973
Deaths: 416
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,845
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.