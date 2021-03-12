Florida coronavirus: 5,214 new cases, 105 new deaths reported Friday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,214 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,967,865 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,967,865 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 5,214

Thursday: 5,065

Wednesday: 4,853

Tuesday: 4,426

Monday: 3,312

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 125,748 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.34% were positive.

Thursday: 6.34%

Wednesday: 6.51%

Tuesday: 6.88%

Monday: 7.56%

Sunday: 8.66%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.88% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.88%

Wednesday: 5.00%

Tuesday: 5.21%

Monday: 5.87%

Sunday: 5.95%

New Florida resident deaths (32,145 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 105 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,145. The total of non-resident deaths is 599.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 105

Thursday: 92

Wednesday: 59

Tuesday: 125

Monday: 81

New hospitalizations (82,006 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 243

Thursday: 199

Wednesday: 233

Tuesday: 316

Monday: 61

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,031,776 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,203,788 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,827,988 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 136,120

Wednesday: 110,786

Tuesday: 126,840

Monday: 67,344

Sunday: 40,587

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 115,087

Deaths: 1,551

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,744

Deaths: 1,487

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,863

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,076

Deaths: 624

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,495

Deaths: 668

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,691

Deaths: 1,191

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,773

Deaths: 430

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,410

Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,973

Deaths: 416

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,845

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.