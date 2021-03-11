Florida coronavirus: 5,065 new cases, 92 new deaths reported Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,065 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,962,651 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,962,651 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 5,065

Wednesday: 4,853

Tuesday: 4,426

Monday: 3,312

Sunday: 4,098

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 120,566 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.51% were positive.

Wednesday: 6.51%

Tuesday: 6.88%

Monday: 7.56%

Sunday: 8.66%

Saturday: 8.39%

Friday: 6.64%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.00% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.00%

Tuesday: 5.21%

Monday: 5.87%

Sunday: 5.95%

Saturday: 5.84%

New Florida resident deaths (32,040 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,040. The total of non-resident deaths is 599.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 92

Wednesday: 59

Tuesday: 125

Monday: 81

Sunday: 63

New hospitalizations (81,763 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 199

Wednesday: 233

Tuesday: 316

Monday: 61

Sunday: 91

Saturday: 231

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 3,895,656 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,129,547 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,766,109 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 110,786

Tuesday: 126,840

Monday: 67,344

Sunday: 40,587

Saturday: 87,619

Friday: 100,308

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 114,724

Deaths: 1,548

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,494

Deaths: 1,481

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,793

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,999

Deaths: 620

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,391

Deaths: 668

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,567

Deaths: 1,191

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,728

Deaths: 423

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,387

Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,947

Deaths: 412

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,832

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.