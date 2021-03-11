Florida coronavirus: 5,065 new cases, 92 new deaths reported Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,065 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,962,651 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,962,651 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 5,065
- Wednesday: 4,853
- Tuesday: 4,426
- Monday: 3,312
- Sunday: 4,098
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 120,566 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.51% were positive.
- Wednesday: 6.51%
- Tuesday: 6.88%
- Monday: 7.56%
- Sunday: 8.66%
- Saturday: 8.39%
- Friday: 6.64%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.00% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.00%
- Tuesday: 5.21%
- Monday: 5.87%
- Sunday: 5.95%
- Saturday: 5.84%
New Florida resident deaths (32,040 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,040. The total of non-resident deaths is 599.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 92
- Wednesday: 59
- Tuesday: 125
- Monday: 81
- Sunday: 63
New hospitalizations (81,763 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 199
- Wednesday: 233
- Tuesday: 316
- Monday: 61
- Sunday: 91
- Saturday: 231
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 3,895,656 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,129,547 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,766,109 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 110,786
- Tuesday: 126,840
- Monday: 67,344
- Sunday: 40,587
- Saturday: 87,619
- Friday: 100,308
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 114,724
Deaths: 1,548
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,494
Deaths: 1,481
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,793
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,999
Deaths: 620
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,391
Deaths: 668
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,567
Deaths: 1,191
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,728
Deaths: 423
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,387
Deaths: 307
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,947
Deaths: 412
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,832
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.