Florida coronavirus: 4,853 new cases, 59 new deaths reported Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 4,853 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,957,586 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,957,586 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,777 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.88% were positive.

Tuesday: 6.88%

Monday: 7.56%

Sunday: 8.66%

Saturday: 8.39%

Friday: 6.64%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.21% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.21%

Monday: 5.87%

Sunday: 5.95%

Saturday: 5.84%

Friday: 4.91%

New Florida resident deaths (31,948 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 59 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,889. The total of non-resident deaths is 595.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 59

Tuesday: 125

Monday: 81

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 98

New hospitalizations (81,564 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 233

Tuesday: 316

Monday: 61

Sunday: 91

Saturday: 231

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 3,784,870 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,031,584 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,753,286 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 126,840

Monday: 67,344

Sunday: 40,587

Saturday: 87,619

Friday: 100,308

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 114,422

Deaths: 1,545

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,258

Deaths: 1,481

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,728

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,910

Deaths: 619

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,271

Deaths: 667

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,434

Deaths: 1,183

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,696

Deaths: 422

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,369

Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,925

Deaths: 411

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,828

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.