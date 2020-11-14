Florida coronavirus: 4,544 cases added, percent positivity spikes 2%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,544 coronavirus cases on Saturday with a percent positivity of nearly 10%.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 4,544

Friday: 6,933

Thursday: 5,607

Wednesday: 5,838

Tuesday: 4,353

Monday: 3,924

Percent positive:

The health department received 49,617 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 11.41% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 11.41%

Thursday: 9.18%

Wednesday: 8.55%

Tuesday: 9.14%

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 10.00%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.95% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 9.95%

Thursday: 7.95%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 7.82%

Monday: 8.34%

Sunday: 8.07%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,489 total

Florida reported 44 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 44

Friday: 73

Thursday: 72

Wednesday: 52

Tuesday: 69

Monday: 58

Hospitalizations (51,813 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 271

Friday: 270

Thursday: 157

Wednesday: 243

Tuesday: 281

Monday: 102

Read the full coronavirus daily report here.