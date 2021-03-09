Florida coronavirus: 4,426 new cases, 125 new deaths reported Tuesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 4,426 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,952,733 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,952,733 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 4,426
- Monday: 3,312
- Sunday: 4,098
- Saturday: 4,690
- Friday: 5,975
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 91,613 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 7.56% were positive.
- Monday: 7.56%
- Sunday: 8.66%
- Saturday: 8.39%
- Friday: 6.64%
- Thursday: 6.84%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.87% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 5.87%
- Sunday: 5.95%
- Saturday: 5.84%
- Friday: 4.91%
- Thursday: 5.12%
New Florida resident deaths (31,889 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 125 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,889. The total of non-resident deaths is 592.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 125
- Monday: 81
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 98
- Friday: 135
New hospitalizations (81,015 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 316
- Monday: 61
- Sunday: 91
- Saturday: 231
- Friday: 294
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 3,658,030 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 1,965,940 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,692,090 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 67,344
- Sunday: 40,587
- Saturday: 87,619
- Friday: 100,308
- Thursday: 103,215
- Wednesday: 84,835
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 114,061
Deaths: 1,555
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,085
Deaths: 1,482
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,654
Deaths: 750
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,799
Deaths: 624
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,178
Deaths: 667
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,306
Deaths: 1,181
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,670
Deaths: 420
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,362
Deaths: 311
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,911
Deaths: 410
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,824
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.