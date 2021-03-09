Florida coronavirus: 4,426 new cases, 125 new deaths reported Tuesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 4,426 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,952,733 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,952,733 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 91,613 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 7.56% were positive.

Monday: 7.56%

Sunday: 8.66%

Saturday: 8.39%

Friday: 6.64%

Thursday: 6.84%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.87% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 5.87%

Sunday: 5.95%

Saturday: 5.84%

Friday: 4.91%

Thursday: 5.12%

New Florida resident deaths (31,889 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 125 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,889. The total of non-resident deaths is 592.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 125

Monday: 81

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 98

Friday: 135

New hospitalizations (81,015 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 316

Monday: 61

Sunday: 91

Saturday: 231

Friday: 294

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 3,658,030 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 1,965,940 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,692,090 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 67,344

Sunday: 40,587

Saturday: 87,619

Friday: 100,308

Thursday: 103,215

Wednesday: 84,835

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 114,061

Deaths: 1,555

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,085

Deaths: 1,482

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,654

Deaths: 750

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,799

Deaths: 624

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,178

Deaths: 667

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,306

Deaths: 1,181

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,670

Deaths: 420

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,362

Deaths: 311

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,911

Deaths: 410

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,824

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.