Florida coronavirus: 4,098 new cases, 63 new deaths reported Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department reported just more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
A total of 4,098 new cases were added in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,944,995 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,944,995 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 4,098
- Saturday: 4,690
- Friday: 5,975
- Thursday: 6,118
- Wednesday: 6,014
- Tuesday: 7,179
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 83,835 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 8.39% were positive.
- Saturday: 8.39%
- Friday: 6.64%
- Thursday: 6.84%
- Wednesday: 6.80%
- Tuesday: 7.19%
- Monday: 7.60%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.84% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 5.84%
- Friday: 4.91%
- Thursday: 5.12%
- Wednesday: 5.37%
- Tuesday: 6.82%
- Monday: 5.69%
New Florida resident deaths (31,683 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 63 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,683. The total of non-resident deaths is 583.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 98
- Friday: 135
- Thursday: 120
- Wednesday: 132
- Tuesday: 136
New hospitalizations (80,954 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 91
- Saturday: 231
- Friday: 294
- Thursday: 314
- Wednesday: 293
- Tuesday: 305
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 3,550,139 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 1,941,468 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,608,671 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 87,619
- Friday: 100,308
- Thursday: 103,215
- Wednesday: 84,835
- Tuesday: 89,759
- Monday: 49,767
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 113,623
Deaths: 1,535
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,717
Deaths: 1,474
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,472
Deaths: 750
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,603
Deaths: 612
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,054
Deaths: 664
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,116
Deaths: 1,175
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,612
Deaths: 403
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,341
Deaths: 308
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,882
Deaths: 414
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,819
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.