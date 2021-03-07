Florida coronavirus: 4,098 new cases, 63 new deaths reported Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department reported just more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 4,098 new cases were added in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,944,995 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,944,995 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 83,835 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 8.39% were positive.

Saturday: 8.39%

Friday: 6.64%

Thursday: 6.84%

Wednesday: 6.80%

Tuesday: 7.19%

Monday: 7.60%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.84% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 5.84%

Friday: 4.91%

Thursday: 5.12%

Wednesday: 5.37%

Tuesday: 6.82%

Monday: 5.69%

New Florida resident deaths (31,683 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 63 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,683. The total of non-resident deaths is 583.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 98

Friday: 135

Thursday: 120

Wednesday: 132

Tuesday: 136

New hospitalizations (80,954 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 91

Saturday: 231

Friday: 294

Thursday: 314

Wednesday: 293

Tuesday: 305

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 3,550,139 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 1,941,468 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,608,671 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 87,619

Friday: 100,308

Thursday: 103,215

Wednesday: 84,835

Tuesday: 89,759

Monday: 49,767

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 113,623

Deaths: 1,535

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,717

Deaths: 1,474

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,472

Deaths: 750

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,603

Deaths: 612

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,054

Deaths: 664

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,116

Deaths: 1,175

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,612

Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,341

Deaths: 308

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,882

Deaths: 414

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,819

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.