Florida coronavirus: 386 additional cases, 14 deaths in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) — The total cases of coronavirus in Florida is nearing 41,000, with over 7,200 hospitalizations and 1,700 deaths, according to the latest numbers by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 40,982 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, which is up 386 cases since Sunday’s report. A total of 7,224 patients have been hospitalized and 1,735 have died.

There are now over 4.1 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 283,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.3 million known cases and over 79,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,448

Deaths: 38

Hospitalizations: 285

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 876

Deaths: 61

Hospitalizations: 251

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 430

Deaths: 57

Hospitalizations: 138

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 783

Deaths: 74

Hospitalizations: 178

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 300

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 58

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 655

Deaths: 33

Hospitalizations: 207

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 101

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 32

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 106

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 27

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

