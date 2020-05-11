TAMPA (WFLA) — The total cases of coronavirus in Florida is nearing 41,000, with over 7,200 hospitalizations and 1,700 deaths, according to the latest numbers by the Florida Dept. of Health.
FDOH is reporting 40,982 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, which is up 386 cases since Sunday’s report. A total of 7,224 patients have been hospitalized and 1,735 have died.
There are now over 4.1 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 283,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.3 million known cases and over 79,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,448
Deaths: 38
Hospitalizations: 285
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 876
Deaths: 61
Hospitalizations: 251
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 430
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 138
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 783
Deaths: 74
Hospitalizations: 178
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 300
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 58
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 655
Deaths: 33
Hospitalizations: 207
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 101
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 32
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 106
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 27
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- VIDEO: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse
- Florida coronavirus: 386 additional cases, 14 deaths in latest update
- News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay connects those struggling during coronavirus outbreak
- Public Mass for Catholics resumes in Tampa Bay