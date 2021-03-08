Florida coronavirus: 3,312 new cases, 81 new deaths reported Monday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department reported just more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
A total of 3,312 new cases were added in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,948,307 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago. This is the lowest case increase since October 25.
New cases reported (1,944,995 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 3,312
- Sunday: 4,098
- Saturday: 4,690
- Friday: 5,975
- Thursday: 6,118
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 69,810 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.66% were positive.
- Sunday: 8.66%
- Saturday: 8.39%
- Friday: 6.64%
- Thursday: 6.84%
- Wednesday: 6.80%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.95% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 5.95%
- Saturday: 5.84%
- Friday: 4.91%
- Thursday: 5.12%
- Wednesday: 5.37%
New Florida resident deaths (31,764 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 81 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,764. The total of non-resident deaths is 585.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 81
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 98
- Friday: 135
- Thursday: 120
New hospitalizations (81,015 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 61
- Sunday: 91
- Saturday: 231
- Friday: 294
- Thursday: 314
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 3,590,686 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 1,959,490 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,631,196 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Sunday: 40,587
- Saturday: 87,619
- Friday: 100,308
- Thursday: 103,215
- Wednesday: 84,835
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 113,794
Deaths: 1,535
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,961
Deaths: 1,481
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,572
Deaths: 750
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,694
Deaths: 614
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,098
Deaths: 665
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,205
Deaths: 1,176
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,635
Deaths: 404
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,347
Deaths: 308
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,889
Deaths: 414
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,822
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.