Florida coronavirus: 3,312 new cases, 81 new deaths reported Monday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department reported just more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 3,312 new cases were added in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,948,307 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago. This is the lowest case increase since October 25.

New cases reported (1,944,995 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 69,810 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.66% were positive.

Sunday: 8.66%

Saturday: 8.39%

Friday: 6.64%

Thursday: 6.84%

Wednesday: 6.80%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.95% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 5.95%

Saturday: 5.84%

Friday: 4.91%

Thursday: 5.12%

Wednesday: 5.37%

New Florida resident deaths (31,764 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 81 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 31,764. The total of non-resident deaths is 585.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 81

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 98

Friday: 135

Thursday: 120

New hospitalizations (81,015 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 61

Sunday: 91

Saturday: 231

Friday: 294

Thursday: 314

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 3,590,686 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 1,959,490 have received their full two-dose series of the vaccine while 1,631,196 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 40,587

Saturday: 87,619

Friday: 100,308

Thursday: 103,215

Wednesday: 84,835

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 113,794

Deaths: 1,535

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,961

Deaths: 1,481

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,572

Deaths: 750

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,694

Deaths: 614

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,098

Deaths: 665

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,205

Deaths: 1,176

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,635

Deaths: 404

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,347

Deaths: 308

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,889

Deaths: 414

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,822

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.