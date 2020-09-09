Florida coronavirus: 2,056 new cases, 200 residents dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,056 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday.

Positive cases counted (652,148 total):

Wednesday 2,056

Tuesday: 1,823

Monday: 1,838

Sunday: 2,564

Saturday: 3,656

Percent positive

The health department received 44,063 test results from labs across the state Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 8.15% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 8.15%

Monday: 6.81%

Sunday: 6.35%

Saturday: 6.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.94% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.94%

Monday: 4.96%

Sunday: 4.54%

Saturday: 4.94%

Fatalities (12,115 total):

The state reported 200 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 200

Tuesday: 44

Monday: 22

Sunday: 38

Saturday: 61

Hospitalizations (40,517 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 322

Tuesday: 112

Monday: 59

Sunday: 112

Saturday: 245

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,605

Deaths: 568

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,440

Deaths: 693

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,618

Deaths: 266

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,423

Deaths: 221

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,962

Deaths: 480

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,323

Deaths: 187

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,769

Deaths: 100

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,936

Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,348

Deaths: 67

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,178

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

