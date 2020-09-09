Florida coronavirus: 2,056 new cases, 200 residents dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,056 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday.
Positive cases counted (652,148 total):
- Wednesday 2,056
- Tuesday: 1,823
- Monday: 1,838
- Sunday: 2,564
- Saturday: 3,656
Percent positive
The health department received 44,063 test results from labs across the state Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 8.15% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 8.15%
- Monday: 6.81%
- Sunday: 6.35%
- Saturday: 6.55%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.94% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 5.94%
- Monday: 4.96%
- Sunday: 4.54%
- Saturday: 4.94%
Fatalities (12,115 total):
The state reported 200 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 200
- Tuesday: 44
- Monday: 22
- Sunday: 38
- Saturday: 61
Hospitalizations (40,517 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 322
- Tuesday: 112
- Monday: 59
- Sunday: 112
- Saturday: 245
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,605
Deaths: 568
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,440
Deaths: 693
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,618
Deaths: 266
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,423
Deaths: 221
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,962
Deaths: 480
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,323
Deaths: 187
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,769
Deaths: 100
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,936
Deaths: 69
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,348
Deaths: 67
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,178
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
