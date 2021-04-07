Florida coronavirus: 192,000+ new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Tuesday, FDOH says

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,885 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,096,747.

The state also marked a record-setting day in the fight against the coronavirus. On Tuesday a little more than 192,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

It’s the highest daily reported number of doses given out since the Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines for emergency use late last year.

New cases reported (2,096,747 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 5,885

Tuesday: 5,556

Monday: 3,480

Sunday: 4,794

Saturday: 6,017

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 98,761 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.10% were positive.

Tuesday: 8.10%

Monday: 8.51%

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 9.29%

Friday: 7.93%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.95% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.95%

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 7.02%

Friday: 6.31%

New Florida resident deaths (33,822 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 42 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,822. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 42

Tuesday: 70

Monday: 36

Sunday: 22

Saturday: 66

New hospitalizations (86,292 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 227

Tuesday: 265

Monday: 52

Sunday: 70

Saturday: 140

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,630,107 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,581,950 have received their full two-dose series, and 284,586 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,715,857 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 192,777

Monday: 80,281

Sunday: 57,411

Saturday: 91,638

Friday: 116,966

Thursday: 111,573

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 124,636

Deaths: 1,623

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 73,828

Deaths: 1,559

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,044

Deaths: 793

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,534

Deaths: 636

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,272

Deaths: 698

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,402

Deaths: 1,284

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,687

Deaths: 445

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,827

Deaths: 328

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,457

Deaths: 435

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,939

Deaths: 40

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.