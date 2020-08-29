Florida coronavirus: 14 straight days under 5,000 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the fourteenth straight day Saturday.
The state verified 3,197 new cases Saturday. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 4.97% positivity rate.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.
Of all test results received Friday, 7.13% were positive. The state counted 5,172 positive results and 67,405 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The state reported 148 total virus fatalities Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
The state has tallied a total of 619,003 infections, and 11,105 resident deaths since the pandemic began.
On Saturday, the state also reported 285 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 38,314.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,623
Deaths: 545
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,667
Deaths: 650
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,282
Deaths: 258
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,101
Deaths: 202
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,746
Deaths: 442
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,938
Deaths: 173
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,543
Deaths: 83
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,804
Deaths: 67
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,063
Deaths: 57
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,084
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
