Florida coronavirus: 12% test positive as state sees record 4,049 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials on Saturday reported the largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 17 of the last 18 days, adding over 4,000 for the first time Saturday.

The numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Friday morning show a 4,049-case increase, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 93,797.

The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 12% on Saturday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 14%. State officials say a total of 29,545 people tested negative while 4,847 tests came back positive.

The death count increased by 40 Saturday, bringing the death toll to 3,144. Hospitalizations reached 12,939.

Despite the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not be shutting down again, citing that the recent increase can be attributed to increased testing. The governor did say, however, that his office will be keeping an eye on the recent jump in the percent of people testing positive.

“I think you’ve seen an increase in positivity these last few days because you had some discreet outbreaks,” DeSantis said. “So that’s something we’re obviously keeping an eye on.”

The United States has eclipsed 2.2 million cases of the virus, with over 119,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.6 million cases and over 460,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,982

Deaths: 109

Hospitalizations: 565*

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,153

Deaths: 113

Hospitalizations: 512*

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 868

Deaths: 92

Hospitalizations: 189*

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,649

Deaths: 124

Hospitalizations: 244*

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 686

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 104*

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,856

Deaths: 77

Hospitalizations: 396*

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 158

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 30*

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 206

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 47*

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 168

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 34*

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 244

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 33*

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.