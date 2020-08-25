Florida coronavirus: 10th straight day under 5,000 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the tenth straight day Tuesday.

The state verified 2,673 new cases Tuesday. It’s the tenth day in a row the daily case count has been below 5,000. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 7.49% positivity rate, a 2% jump from Monday’s report and the first time we’ve been over 7% in a week.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

Of all test results received Monday, 11.34% were positive. The state counted 4,937 positive results and 38,587 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The state reported 183 virus fatalities Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has tallied a total of 605,502 infections and 10,580 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,802

Deaths: 534

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,377

Deaths: 630

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,132

Deaths: 250

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,982

Deaths: 187

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,331

Deaths: 419

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,757

Deaths: 171

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,459

Deaths: 77

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,741

Deaths: 57

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,975

Deaths: 50

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,059

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: