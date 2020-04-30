Florida coronavirus: Nearly 500 new cases, 50 deaths in latest update

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s health department recorded more than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 50 deaths on Thursday morning.

According to the latest figures on their website, Florida now has 33,690 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,268 deaths. Nearly 5,600 people have been hospitalized.

Thirteen people died in the Tampa Bay area— six in Manatee County, three in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County, and Polk and Hernando counties each recorded one death on Thursday.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,124
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 183

Demographics of Cases
Men: 532
Women: 543

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 729
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 218

Demographics of Cases
Men: 318
Women: 370

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 352
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 126

Demographics of Cases
Men: 144  
Women: 191 

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 580
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 150

Demographics of Cases
Men: 236  
Women: 341 

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 242
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases
Men: 116  
Women: 126 

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 483
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 127

Demographics of Cases
Men: 193  
Women: 281 

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 90
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42  
Women: 42

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42  
Women: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50
Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 12

There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 228,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 61,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

