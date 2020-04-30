Florida coronavirus: Nearly 500 new cases, 50 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s health department recorded more than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 50 deaths on Thursday morning.
According to the latest figures on their website, Florida now has 33,690 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,268 deaths. Nearly 5,600 people have been hospitalized.
Thirteen people died in the Tampa Bay area— six in Manatee County, three in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County, and Polk and Hernando counties each recorded one death on Thursday.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,124
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 183
Demographics of Cases
Men: 532
Women: 543
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 729
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 218
Demographics of Cases
Men: 318
Women: 370
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 352
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 126
Demographics of Cases
Men: 144
Women: 191
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 580
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 150
Demographics of Cases
Men: 236
Women: 341
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 242
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Men: 116
Women: 126
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 483
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 127
Demographics of Cases
Men: 193
Women: 281
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 90
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 42
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 38
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 50
Women: 49
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
Demographics of Cases
Men: 4
Women: 12
There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 228,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 61,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
