Florida coronavirus: Nearly 500 new cases, 50 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s health department recorded more than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 50 deaths on Thursday morning.

According to the latest figures on their website, Florida now has 33,690 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,268 deaths. Nearly 5,600 people have been hospitalized.

Thirteen people died in the Tampa Bay area— six in Manatee County, three in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County, and Polk and Hernando counties each recorded one death on Thursday.

Read more: What we know about our area’s COVID-19 deaths

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,124

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations: 183

Demographics of Cases

Men: 532

Women: 543

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 729

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 218

Demographics of Cases

Men: 318

Women: 370

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 352

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 126

Demographics of Cases

Men: 144

Women: 191

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 580

Deaths: 55

Hospitalizations: 150

Demographics of Cases

Men: 236

Women: 341

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 242

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases

Men: 116

Women: 126

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 483

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations: 127

Demographics of Cases

Men: 193

Women: 281

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 90

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 42

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 81

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50

Women: 49

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases

Men: 4

Women: 12

There are now over 3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 228,000 people have died. The US has more than 1 million known cases and over 61,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: