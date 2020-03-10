Florida colleges, universities take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus as concerns grow

TAMPA (WFLA) – As concerns mount, some institutions of higher education are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The University of Florida in Gainesville announced Monday night it is recommending professors move their course work online “wherever possible.”

“While this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and so instructors are encouraged to transition now,” reads part of the statement from the University.

Florida State University in Tallahassee directed faculty to be ready for such a transition and canceled all large gatherings involving 100 or more people, with exceptions.

Even Harvard University asked students not to return after spring break and moved all courses online.

Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland emergency management officials meet daily to discuss plans and protocols moving forward.

“We are discussing what other universities are doing so it is something that has been out there. As of right now, there is no need to apply that or go there but it’s definitely something that has been discussed,” said Lydia Guzman, director of communications at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland.

“It’s good that we are safer and aren’t exposed to as much as we would be if we go to class but juggling having like entirely online courses, some courses aren’t suited to be entirely online,” said Sulman Mohamed, a freshman, about the prospect of taking courses solely online.

Still, the university has taken steps, including relaxing its attendance policy.

“If you don’t feel comfortable right now coming to campus, due to the situation that’s happening around the world and in the state, then you don’t have to come,” said Guzman.

That direction also includes anybody feeling ill.

Through a Lecture Capture tool, all lectures are available online.

“Every lecture is being recorded into video and that video goes into the learning management system and will be available for students who decide to not come to campus,” said Guzman.

The university has also stored hospital-strength disinfectants for regular cleaning and has instituted frequent cleaning for the foreseeable future.

Students tell 8 On Your Side they have noticed other changes throughout the campus.

“They closed down every single bathroom on every single floor except the first they said to avoid spreading germs,” said Mohamed.

“They are closing some parts of our dorms. We cannot be in some public places, for example, the common areas,” said Bianca Silva, a student.

No classes at Polk State College have been moved online at this time due to the coronavirus.

“Polk State has identified onsite classes and academic support services that could be operational fully or partly online if needed or in the event of closure due to the coronavirus,” wrote the college’s communications director in a statement. “Full-time and adjunct faculty members may be asked to work with their deans and supervisors to find teaching alternatives, including online assignments, teaching via live-streaming, or requesting substitutes.

For a full status report of Florida colleges and universities click here.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS