South Florida university to require COVID-19 vaccine in fall

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A private university in South Florida will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.

Nova Southeastern University announced that vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1. School officials say they plan to resume full, in-person classroom learning for the fall semester.

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students. In addition to its main campus in Davie, the school has campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss