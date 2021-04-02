South Florida university to require COVID-19 vaccine in fall

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A private university in South Florida will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.

Nova Southeastern University announced that vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1. School officials say they plan to resume full, in-person classroom learning for the fall semester.

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students. In addition to its main campus in Davie, the school has campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa and Puerto Rico.