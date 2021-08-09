Florida city officials denying special event permits due to health, safety concerns

by: WMBB

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image (Credit: nd3000)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Officials with the City of Panama City Beach announced in a press release Monday it is conditionally denying pending special event permits.

After cancelling the remainder of a concert series, city officials said this is based on health criteria set by Resolution 20-114, which was approved by the city council back in May 2020. That resolution set safety standards and protocols for the approval of special events as it pertains to public health and safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials said the current number of COVID-19 cases in the community continues to rise with an average of over 200 new cases diagnosed each day according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

Officials also noted that an adequate number of ICU beds does not exist to meet the needs of residents and visitors should the city experience a crisis or surge of patients.

Due to the current situation, city officials said it’s forced them to cancel the remainder of the Summer Concert Series and deny pending special event applications. They said this is a conditional cancellation and can be reversed if hospital conditions and other health criteria improve.

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

