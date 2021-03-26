Florida city moving ahead with its 4th of July celebration

DEBARY, Fla. (WESH) — At least one Central Florida city has already decided to move forward with traditional Fourth of July festivities after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled celebrations last year.

Debary Mayor Karen Chasez said the city decided several weeks ago to hold Fourth of July festivities.

City officials say residents want to return to normal, or at least some form of it, so this year the show will go on and the governor’s recent announcement about vaccine eligibility being expanded makes them even more confident in their decision to hold festivities.

“We will soon be able to vaccinate every adult months before this event and I think that we have a much better handle on what works if you gather people together,” Chasez said.

People are already gathering in area restaurants and bars with few capacity limits and on area beaches spring break is a go.

City leaders believe citizens are now used to modifying their own behavior and should COVID-19 conditions change between now and them, so can they.

“We’re adaptable and we can change on the fly and based on the protocols that happen in July. We’ll hold the event based upon the protocols at that particular time,” DeBary City Manager Carmen Rosamonda said,

Residents who spoke with WESH 2 News are delighted the summer holiday with entertainment, vendors and fireworks is on the schedule.

Those in charge of the city’s Fourth of July event say making a decision to go forward had to be done sooner than later.

“With the different entertainment that has to get booked the activities, the fireworks show planning, it’s just not possible to do that even a month before the Fourth of July,” said Jason Schaitz, DeBary’s parks and recreation director.

Debary typically draws between 4,000 and 6,000 people to Gemini Springs for the Fourth of July celebration and officials think they will see at least that many, maybe more.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Thursday that a decision has not been made yet about whether there will be a traditional fireworks display in Orlando, but said it will have to be determined soon because the city would need enough time to hire vendors.