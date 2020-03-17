Florida cancels K-12 testing, grading amid coronavirus outbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has canceled all testing and grading for this school year amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

“All remaining testing for school readiness, voluntary pre-K and K-12 will be canceled for the school year,” DeSantis said during a news conference. “Requirements for graduation and promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as though those assessments did not exist.”

The governor also announced K-12 grades will not be calculated for the 2019-2020 school year. Parents will also be able to keep their children in the same grade for the 2021 school year, if they choose.

According to the governor, unspent funds from the 2019-2020 school year are being directed to help low-income students establish internet services and purchase digital devices.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: