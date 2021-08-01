Florida breaks COVID-19 record with biggest one-day total in new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The latest COVID-19 update from the Center for Disease Control shows Florida with its biggest one-day total in new COVID-19 cases with more than 21,000 cases reported Saturday.

The previous record was on back in early January at around 19,000 cases.

Florida now accounts for one in five new cases of COVID-19 nationwide.

CDC numbers are reported daily compared to the Florida Department of Health, which only reports numbers on a weekly basis.

There is concern that these COVID-19 cases could soon overwhelm our hospital system.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, so does concern about the number of hospital beds around the state.

According to data from the CDC website, the end of July held the highest spike in new hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 in Florida within the past year.

According to another graphic from the CDC, there were recently 108 deaths recorded in Florida. That’s about half the number of deaths reported during the January spike.

The number of new cases percent positivity is about 18%, that according to the CDC.

Pinellas and Sarasota counties are under that number, but Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties have a higher percent positivity.

According to the CDC, almost 40,000 people in Florida have died from the COVID-19 pandemic this far.