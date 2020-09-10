Florida bars can reopen Monday at 50% capacity, state announces

TAMPA (WFLA) – Bars across the state of Florida will be allowed to reopen on Monday at 50% capacity, state officials announced Thursday.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night

We are rescinding amended EO 20-09 from DBPR as of Monday. Starting Monday, all bars will be reopened at 50% occupancy. pic.twitter.com/YqQR2MkJpR — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) September 10, 2020

The announcement comes more than two months after the DBPR issued an emergency order suspending the sale of alcohol for on-premise consumption at bars, or businesses that “derive more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

At the time, DBPR said businesses could continue selling alcohol in sealed containers to be consumed off-premises.

“When people follow the guidelines, we’ve not had any problems. We’ve not had any issues. The reason why DBPR took it is you didn’t have people following it, there was widespread non-compliance and that led to issues,” DeSantis said at the time. “If folks just follow the guidelines, we’re going to be in good shape. When you depart from that, it becomes problematic.”

Restaurants were not impacted by that order in June. They were still allowed to sell food and drinks to be consumed on-premises. Current guidelines from the state only allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity indoors.

Since the emergency order was put in place, News Channel 8 has spoken to many brewery and bar owners who expressed how eager they were to be given the chance to reopen again.

“We want everyone to be open and we want everyone to be safe,” McMahan added. “However, the lack of communication, the lack of transparency, the lack of enforcement of those that are open right now is mind-blowing.”

In late July, those in the craft beer brewing industry in Florida sent a letter to DeSantis and the secretary of DBPR to voice their concerns over their businesses being forced to close.

“The entire Florida craft brewing industry is now in jeopardy,” the letter said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted his support for reopening bars after the announcement was made, but urged everyone to be responsible.

I've supported bars and breweries opening (with restrictions) here in Pinellas. Let's be responsible so they can remain open. https://t.co/Uykep09TfG — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) September 10, 2020

