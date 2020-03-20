Florida bars, restaurants ordered to stop selling food, alcohol for on-site consumption

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a news conference alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, rear, at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Miami. DeSantis noted that most of the Florida infections from the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, stemmed from international travel. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – All bars and restaurants in Florida must stop selling food and alcohol for on-site consumption until further notice, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“I hereby order all restaurants and food establishments licensed under Chapters 500 and 509, Florida Statues, within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food consumption for customers.  Notwithstanding the foregoing, such establishments may operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.”

Gov. DeSantis had previously ordered every restaurant to limit its occupancy to 50% and abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines as well as restrict bars, pubs, and nightclubs from selling alcohol.

DeSantis has also enforced that gymnasiums and fitness centers to close statewide under the executive order.

For a full list of Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

