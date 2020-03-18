Florida authorities investigating price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida authorities are on alert about price gouging as the number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise in the sunshine state.

The problem: Some online sellers are hoarding supplies and spiking prices across the country. In some cases, this is leading to a shortage of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

“We have a tremendously elderly population in our state and this is a time that we need to be supporting them,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

In Florida, price gouging is illegal during a state of emergency.

The law applies to essential goods like food, water, and gasoline. During this pandemic, the list includes masks and cleaning supplies as well.

Fried’s office gets complaints about sky-high prices and works with the Attorney General’s Office to stop sellers in real-time.

“Is price gouging happening right now in Florida?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Yes, we’re seeing it …we are very conscious that this is going on, we are monitoring it,” said Commissioner Fried.

“This is not a time for people to be doing this, it’s a time for us to come together.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the Office of Attorney General Ashley Moody to see how many complaints they’ve received since the start of the outbreak.

AG Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency declaration on March 10.

A spokeswoman for the AG’s Office sent 8 On Your Side the following statement:

“Since then, we have received approximately 357 consumer contacts about essential commodities and our Consumer Protection Division is reviewing them to determine whether they contain allegations that meet the requirements of our price gouging statute. If we find potential price gouging, our office has a Rapid Response Team ready to immediately contact businesses to deter price gouging in real-time.

Many of the consumer contacts we have received concern online offers and pricing. We have been working closely with the online platforms and we encourage consumers to fill out our online complaint form regarding online transactions relating to essential commodities.”

What happens if you try to get rich of pandemic panic?

It’ll cost you $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 each day.

“We’re going to come after you, I mean between myself and the Attorney General, we are committed to protecting our consumers,” said Commissioner Fried.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.