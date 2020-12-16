Florida announces delay in delivery of Pfizer vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest hospital system says it is on track to immunize nearly 20,000 health care workers against COVID-19.

The news comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a delay in hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re just going to have to wait. Obviously, it would be shipped relatively soon if we got it,” DeSantis said at a news conference in West Palm Beach. “We don’t know if we’re going to get any or not.”

The state will take what it can get, DeSantis said, as it attempts to take control of a pandemic that has infected more than 1.1 million Floridians since COVID-19 made its first appearance in the state in March.

Florida began receiving its share of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and the state had expected to receive about 450,000 doses produced by Pfizer over the next two weeks. But production issues could prevent them from being delivered.