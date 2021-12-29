Florida among top 5 states contributing to spike in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations

FILE – Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards March 13, 2021, in Seattle. The District of Columbia government is imposing a series of COVID-19 vaccine mandates as it intensifies virus protocols in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TAMPA (NBC) – In the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. jumped 52 %, from 1,270 on Nov. 29 to 1,933 on Sunday, according to an NBC News analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data.

In the same time period, adult Covid hospitalizations increased 29 percent, suggesting that pediatric hospitalizations rose at nearly twice the rate.

The number of kids hospitalized with Covid has more than doubled in 10 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to the analysis. The data does not specify whether the children were vaccinated or vaccine-eligible.

But the states that have contributed the most to the rise in pediatric hospitalizations are Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

