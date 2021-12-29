Florida again breaks state daily COVID-19 record as cases surge, omicron spreads

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following Christmas time with family for the holiday season, the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida breaking its daily case record for the third time this month. More than 46,000 cases were reported on Dec. 28.

On Dec. 28, the CDC’s daily case surveillance shows Florida had 46,923 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The previous record high came on Dec. 24 with 32,874. Dec. 23 was the immediately previous record, with 31,744 cases reported, the highest number in a single day in Florida since Aug. 16.

The CDC daily data comes from submissions by the Florida Department of Health. However, FDOH only reports case totals on a weekly basis, typically on Friday.

The next FDOH report is expected to come out on New Year’s Eve, though in the past, reports were not always published on holidays. The state government will be closed for business beginning Dec. 30, and will return to work on Jan. 2.

In the days following Christmas, daily cases reported lagged due to a likely decrease in testing, as residents and visitors traveled and stayed home with family or friends to celebrate the holidays.

With the new total cases updated to reflect the record daily high on Dec. 28, Florida’s cumulative caseload is 4,012,152 since the start of the pandemic.