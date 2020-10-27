Florida added to Chicago’s travel quarantine list

CHICAGO (WFLA/WGN) – Florida has been added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order on Tuesday.
Travelers coming from Florida to Chicago must quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the city to lower the risk of spreading coronavirus or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.
There are 33 states and territories now on the order. They include:
Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Only people who spent a day or longer in high-risk states on the city’s list need to quarantine once they get to Chicago. People who have had layovers in those states do not need to quarantine.
