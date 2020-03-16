Florida activates website to help students find free meals during school closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re worried about feeding your children while schools are closed this month, there’s somewhere you can turn.

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has activated the Summer BreakSpot website, where families can find free meals for children under 18.

The Summer Food Service Program, also known as Summer BreakSpot, provides free meals to children under 18 while school is out. There are 934 active BreakSpot sites in the state of Florida. The sites are in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Alachua, Baker, Brevard, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, and Seminole counties. However, Fried says some locations will not be active during Spring Break week.

“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime,” Fried said. “That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”

To find a BreakSpot site near you, visit SummerBreakSpot.FreshFromFlorida.com, enter your address, and search up to 50 miles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"

New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

Thumbnail for the video titled "New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay"

Arch Deal passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arch Deal passes away"

Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break"

Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss