Florida 1st District Court reinstates stay, reverses order allowing mask mandates in schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two days after Judge John Cooper allowed mask policies in schools, Florida’s 1st District Court reinstated the stay, blocking mask policies in schools for now.

The court case in question, Scott vs. DeSantis, was brought to allow school districts to impose mask mandates as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the state government at large, have fought back against those policies, bringing on the lawsuit by parents in Florida concerned about their children’s health and safety.

The court case became contentious quickly, as Cooper ruled against the state where it mattered, allowing the mask policies. His ruling triggered an appeal, prompting an automatic stay as the governor and the state’s legal representation sought to block the policies.

Back in court on Wednesday, Cooper set the stay aside, allowing the school districts in question to have mask policies and protect them from state sanctions on the counties’ Board of Education members and school superintendents.

Now, that the higher court has reversed Cooper’s order to vacate the stay, allowing the state to block mask mandates or sanction school districts through powers imposed by a series of executive orders and regulations by state agencies while the appeals process continues in court.

For the court, the opinion from the 1st District reads: