Floating cinema with socially distanced boats coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A floating cinema with socially distanced boats is coming to Orlando in September.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats holding up to eight people per boat.

Tickets will require you to purchase spots for the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

The company, Beyond Cinema, said the movies are set to be a mix between “golden oldies and new releases” but will be announced when tickets go on sale.

There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail.

A location has yet to be announced. The company has set up similar experiences in cities across the globe.

The unique cinema will be in Orlando for just five days, beginning Sept. 13. For more information, click here.

