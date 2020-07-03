Flights at Tampa International up in July despite pandemic

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airport travel is up in July as more people look to enjoy summer plans despite the pandemic.

Tampa International Airport is reporting a sizeable jump in air service for July. Airlines are looking to add more than 3,400 flights in and out of TPA this month to meet demand.

“This new service signals the industry’s confidence in the Tampa Bay market. We hope more routes will resume when the time is right, as they have a major economic impact on our region,” said Executive Vice President of Marketing Chris Minner said.

This is still below operations from the same period in 2019, but airport officials are optimistic.

Tampa International Airport had its first international flight since March, resume on July 2.

Meanwhile, St. Pete Clearwater International Airport is reporting that their major carrier Allegiant is operating to its 51 destinations with 159 flights operating this holiday week, only 14% less than in 2019.

