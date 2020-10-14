First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/ NewsNation Now) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

“To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” Melania said in the post.

In the post, Melania said she was “very fortunate” to experience minimal symptoms from the virus, but said they hit her all at once and it was a “roller coaster” of symptoms in the days after diagnosis.

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” Melania said.

As for her treatment, the first lady said she “chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”

Melania thanked White House physician Dr. Sean Conley and his team, saying the Trumps are “forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion.”

She said she is “happy to report” she has tested negative and hopes to resume her duties as first lady as soon as she can.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” the first lady said. “If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.