First day of school photo goes viral amid coronavirus pandemic

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CNN, WGCL) — Parents and teachers alike are outraged on social media at the lack of precaution for students’ return to school.

“Personally, I think that school is going to end very soon,” high school student Cameron Scremmer said. “At least in person, I don’t think it’s going to last very long.”

In Paulding County, a first day of school picture is going viral. The image shows students not social distancing in the hallway with hardly any masks in sight.

“Social distancing, mask, and hand sanitizer has been hammered into our heads,” Scremmer said. “So it is kind of like the new norm. So to not have much of that is a little bit weird and uncomfortable.”

