First COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in Pinellas senior living facilities by Century Ambulance Service

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first coronavirus vaccinations in Pinellas and Broward counties will be administered by Century Ambulance Service, it was announced Thursday.

Century Ambulance Service has partnered with the Florida Department of Health to give the vaccinations in the state.

Vaccines will be administered to long-term care and nursing facilities. Efforts began yesterday.

