PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first coronavirus vaccinations in Pinellas and Broward counties will be administered by Century Ambulance Service, it was announced Thursday.
Century Ambulance Service has partnered with the Florida Department of Health to give the vaccinations in the state.
Vaccines will be administered to long-term care and nursing facilities. Efforts began yesterday.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
- First COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in Pinellas senior living facilities by Century Ambulance Service
- Several COVID-19 vaccine recipients got Bell’s palsy – why you should ignore these social media posts
- Couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands
- LIVE: FDA advisers review Moderna’s request for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine