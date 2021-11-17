First case of Covid-19 reported two years ago today in China

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nov. 17, 2021 marks two years since the first known COVID-19 case was reported in China. Soon after, it spread globally.

More than 760,000 people have died in the U.S. from Covid-19. The CDC says 59% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. In Hillsborough County, that number is 55%.

Dr. John Greene at Moffitt Cancer Center believes if Pfizer’s booster shot for all adults this week gets the green light, that’s a hopeful sign moving forward.

“At least in the U.S. and in Florida, very comfortable to say I don’t think we’re going to have another 5th wave like we just came off of,” Greene said.

Federal health agencies are expected to approve Pfizer’s booster shot for all adults in the coming days.

“With the boosters being available to more people, that will keep their immune system up for a long period of time,” Greene said.

That news, plus news of the two-year anniversary is shocking to many people.

Ron Gunia says he’s fully vaccinated, and he got his booster shot, but he knows COVID-19 is likely here to stay. He hopes the world has learned something over the last two years.

“I just think it’s unfortunate because we could have been done with all of this,” Gunia said. “I think the booster is going to be a regular shot that we take.”



The FDA and CDC will meet at the end of this week to discuss expanding booster eligibility.