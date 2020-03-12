Firefighters with Disney-run Reedy Creek Fire Department in quarantine

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Six firefighters with the Disney-run Reedy Creek Fire Department have self-quarantined themselves after they attended a conference in Tampa where a person who tested positive for the coronavirus was present.

Fire officials said a seventh firefighter is self-quarantining after traveling to a pandemic area.

Health officials announced Wednesday that a 70-year-old Broward County man who tested positive for the virus attended an Emergency Medical Services conference in Tampa.

The firefighters have been asked to stay home and monitor their health for 14 days, fire officials said.

