Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Fighting coronavirus: Congress, civilians working to get protective gear to frontline workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – All across the country, we’ve seen a need for protective gear for our health care workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re going to continue needing this [personal protecetive] equipment badly,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said Friday.

Jones said as cases in his state continue to grow, so does the need for resources from health care workers on the frontlines.

“It’s not just the frontline hospital workers that need this stuff, it’s our first responders, it’s other people, it’s the public,” Jones added.

As some health care workers demonstrate for more gear, some Americans are stepping up to help.

“So I started to post about my sewing and all my friends started sewing,” Hillary Cohen said Friday.

The California TV director turned mask maker has turned her home into a sewing studio, creating 500 homemade masks since the crisis began.

Now she’s calling on people from around the world to join her for a 12-hour sewing marathon this Saturday. Cohen said you can use fabric lying around the house or spare bedsheets to pitch in.

Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said the actions of people like Cohen are not only heartwarming but important.

“It will sustain the day-to-day operations in states like North Carolina while we reserve a portion of the stockpile,” he said.

Tillis said a new $1.3 billion grant was approved with the third relief bill to help health care centers across the country get more PPE.

But until that money arrives, people like Cohen stand ready to sew.

“That’s been the coolest part, people coming together when we’re apart.”

For more information, go to CallToCrafting.com.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"

Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle"

Coronavirus is impacting Odessa rescue farm animals in need of food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus is impacting Odessa rescue farm animals in need of food"

Coronavirus impacts: Odessa rescue farm animals in need of food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Odessa rescue farm animals in need of food"

KidsPACK in Polk County sees donations surge, need for more donations continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "KidsPACK in Polk County sees donations surge, need for more donations continues"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss