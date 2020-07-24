FHSAA votes to postpone start of fall sports season

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FHSAA is postponing the start of fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an 11-4 to vote, the FHSAA approved the motion to postpone the start of fall sports until August 24th. With the board reconvening with an in-person meeting no later than August 17th. Summer guidelines will remain in place until that date.

The board had originally voted on Jul.20 in favor of maintaining the state’s July 27th start for high school fall sports, including football.

Statewide, 389,868 people have been infected and 5,518 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

