FEMA walk-up vaccine site in Tampa gets high marks from patients, no line at end of day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For teacher Amy McIntosh, this day brought emotion and tears.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling hopeful that we will be narrowing to the end and that we will able to come together and be united in the United States of America and be able to be voice and fight this pandemic together,” McIntosh told 8 On Your Side.

Part of fighting this pandemic, McIntosh tells us is getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m tickled pink. I can’t express it in words how ecstatic I am to get the shot,” she said.

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for this high school teacher battling Stage 4 breast cancer. She’s been teaching from her home in Plant City, anxious to receive the vaccine.

She says people should be happy and grateful to be receiving the shot.

On Thursday, she showed up at the FEMA vaccination site, located at the Tampa Greyhound Track, giving it high marks.

“The service here has been great,” she remarked. “I think it’s getting better and better and hopefully we’ll get it where everyone wants a shot will get vaccinated within the next few months.”

Combat medic Jerrica Wild was deployed to the Tampa area from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs and says helping people like Amy has been an honor.

“It’s really cool,” said the Colorado-based medic. “It’s a very unique mission. I’ve had deployments overseas but this is the first time I’ve been able to help here in the United States and so it makes it really special.”

This FEMA vaccination site was just opened on Wednesday and accepts drive-up and walk-up requests without an appointment, although an appointment is suggested.

The site was packed today with long lines, moving along at a brisk pace. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, there was no line at all.

The cars were gone, and the road originally blocked off between orange cones was empty.

Walk ups will be registered on-site and there are different lines for those who walk up and those who make an appointment. If they run out of shots, those who didn’t preregister will have to make an appointment for another day.

Only those who are eligible to get the vaccine can receive a shot.

The sites will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and administer 2,000 shots per day at each location.

The site in Tampa is located at the Tampa Greyhound Track is at 755 E. Waters Avenue.

FEMA has also set up three remote vaccine sites that will administer shots on different dates. The sites are located at:

Larry Sand Sports Complex, 5855 S 78th Street in Tampa (March 3 through March 6)

Lake Maude Nature Park, 1751 7th Street NW Winter Haven (March 3 through March 10)

Hillsborough Community College in Brandon, 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive (March 7 through March 10)

To preregister, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call the number designated for their county. The numbers are listed here.