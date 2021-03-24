FEMA vaccine sites to prioritize 2nd doses

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — FEMA will begin prioritizing second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over administering more first doses.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday that the federally-run vaccine sites will only give out 500 first doses of the vaccine per day until April 7.

People needing to get their second dose can come to the sites, but must be able to prove they received the first shot. The site in Tampa is located at the Greyhound Track on Waters Avenue.

“The priority with the second dose is to make sure that we receive full inoculation from everybody that has received the first dose. So they have to have both to be fully inoculated. We want to make sure that we’re prioritizing that second dose for them,” said Carole Covey with FEMA.

Health experts say it’s important people get their second dose, and they’re doing everything to make that happen.

If you haven’t received the first dose, health officials say now is the time to prepare. People, regardless of age, can register online at myvaccine.fl.gov.

“That way when those executive orders change or as vaccine continues to become available then we can reach out and make those appointments for the individual,” said Nicole Riley with the Polk County Health Department.

If you can’t get a shot at one of the FEMA locations, there are other options, including pharmacies and county and state-run vaccine sites.