FEMA vaccine sites open with few people waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccine

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In the parking lot of the Citylife Church at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue a team is set up to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

For most of the day Friday, they had few people in line. The remote site run by FEMA is designated to give out 500 doses of the vaccine but far fewer people than that are showing up.

Jose Remon came to the location to be vaccinated and didn’t have to make an appointment or wait to get his shot.

“I found out about it last night on the news and this morning I decided to come by and it hasn’t even taken more than ten minutes,” Remon said.

Another FEMA-run vaccine site in Haines City had a similar experience.

Claritza Gerena came to the FEMA site after having difficulty getting an appointment for her parents at other locations.

“We called that number and they told us that everything was packed, everything was full and to keep calling and we saw yesterday on the news that they were putting the vaccine here. When I got here, there was nobody in line,” Gerena said.

Representative Andrew Learned from Sarasota toured the FEMA vaccine site at the Tampa Greyhound track because many people are calling his office with vaccine questions.

“The number one question I get isn’t about this, it’s about where can I get a vaccine?” said Learned.

He says there needs to be more communication and when and where the vaccine is being given.

“Yea, that’s a problem, everybody wants a vaccine. They are available now we just need to get the word out,” said Learned.

For those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine location they can visit the two FEMA remote locations located at: