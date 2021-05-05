FEMA vaccine site at Tampa Greyhound Track will close by end of May

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The federally-supported vaccine site at the Tampa Greyhound Track will close at the end of May.

The site was originally supposed to close at the end of April, but was extended for an additional four weeks to continue serving people.

Last month, this site would vaccinate thousands in one day. Now over the last few weeks, those who operate the site have seen a decrease in the number of people who show up to get vaccinated.

“For the last two weeks, we have been doing about 500 a day. We do see that the people that are coming out are less,” said Tim Pratt, FEMA Division Supervisor.

As the site moves towards closing on May 26, the site will focus the remaining three weeks on giving out only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.