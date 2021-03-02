FEMA vaccine locations set to open in Tampa Bay area starting Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Michael Kelly is a frontline health care worker who frequently has to deal with patients who are COVID-19 positive.

He wasn’t able to get vaccinated when other employees at his job got their vaccines. Now he can’t seem to get an appointment anywhere so he can get vaccinated.

“I’ve registered several times. The last time I registered was for myvaccine.fl.gov today,” said Kelly.

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can preregister at myvaccine.fl.gov, or you can call the number designated for your county, but many Tampa Bay residents have reported problems.

Starting Wednesday, a new vaccine location run by FEMA will open at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

The location will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Daily.

Starting Thursday, an additional line will be created for walk-ups to accommodate those who aren’t able to make a reservation online or over the phone, although appointments are strongly encouraged.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-FL) says the FEMA vaccine site will help a greatly under-served community.

“This critical location in Sulfur Springs is vitally important because if you look around the heart of Tampa we don’t have a lot of Publix and we don’t have a lot of grocery stores and pharmacies,” said Castor.

The FEMA site will vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day. They will each have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate 500 people per day.

Remote FEMA vaccine locations will operate at the Larry Sand Sports Complex from March 3 through March 6. Another remote location will be run in Winter Haven at Lake Maude Nature Park from March 3 through March 10 and another remote location will be run at the Brandon Campus of the Hillsborough Community College from March 3 through March 10.