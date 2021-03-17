FEMA to reimburse for COVID-19 funeral costs, checks could start in April

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

TAMPA (WFLA) – Starting next month, FEMA will start a funeral assistance program to help families who have pandemic-related funeral expenses.

FEMA says the funerals had to have occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020 and will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. According to the posting, FEMA has $2 billion dollars for reimbursements.

FEMA says it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach to communities and families.

The agency will release final guidance to potential applicants soon and encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss