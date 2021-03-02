FEMA to open vaccine site in Tampa on Wednesday: Here’s what we know

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay’s first federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last month that Florida will have four FEMA coronavirus vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

All four sites will open Wednesday, March 3 and operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and administer 2,000 shots per day. They will each have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate 500 people per day.

Those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can preregister at myvaccine.fl.gov or call the number designated for their county. The numbers are listed here.

Rep. Kathy Castor will join FEMA leaders at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to share more information, then this story will be updated.

You can watch the press conference live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.